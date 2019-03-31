Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BETTE EDMISTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTE EDMISTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BETTE EDMISTON Obituary
Maplewood Beloved Mother Died on March 24th, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Paul R., grandchildren Monica Peck and Paul D. Edmiston; Survived by children; Diana, Sandi Prentice, Cynthia (Larry) O'Flanagan, David (Donna), Penny (Robert) DeLeo, Paula (David) Harrison, Steven (Stacey), Phillip (Mary Beth); 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation Mon., April 1st, 2019 5-8pm at Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory Maplewood, MN. Funeral Service will be held at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Maplewood Tues, April 2nd, 2019 11am; Visitation 1 hour prior. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred 651-738-2198
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.