Maplewood Beloved Mother Died on March 24th, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Paul R., grandchildren Monica Peck and Paul D. Edmiston; Survived by children; Diana, Sandi Prentice, Cynthia (Larry) O'Flanagan, David (Donna), Penny (Robert) DeLeo, Paula (David) Harrison, Steven (Stacey), Phillip (Mary Beth); 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation Mon., April 1st, 2019 5-8pm at Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory Maplewood, MN. Funeral Service will be held at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Maplewood Tues, April 2nd, 2019 11am; Visitation 1 hour prior. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred 651-738-2198
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019