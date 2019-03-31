Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory
2585 Stillwater Road
Maplewood, MN 55119
(651) 738-2198
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory
2585 Stillwater Road
Maplewood, MN 55119
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Gethsemane Lutheran Church
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Gethsemane Lutheran Church
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTE EDMISTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTE EDMISTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BETTE EDMISTON Obituary
Maplewood Beloved Mother Died on March 24th, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Paul R., grandchildren Monica Peck and Paul D. Edmiston; Survived by children; Diana, Sandi Prentice, Cynthia (Larry) O'Flanagan, David (Donna), Penny (Robert) DeLeo, Paula (David) Harrison, Steven (Stacey), Phillip (Mary Beth); 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation Mon., April 1st, 2019 5-8pm at Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory Maplewood, MN. Funeral Service will be held at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Maplewood Tues, April 2nd, 2019 11am; Visitation 1 hour prior. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred 651-738-2198
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now