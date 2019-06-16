Home

Bette Jane McILRATH

Bette Jane McILRATH Obituary
Our beloved Mimi, age 95, passed away on June 13, 2019. She became Mimi after the birth of her first grandchild and spent the rest of her time perfecting the art of being Mimi. She will be greatly missed. Bette was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, her parents, two sisters and one brother. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Walt) Erickson, and granddaughters, Kristin (Jason) Stokes and Lisa (Brad) Davis. Mimi is also survived by seven wonderful great grandchildren, Sydney Stokes, Abby Stokes, Isabel Stokes, Maddie Stokes, Mason Davis, Ivy Stokes and Jackson Davis. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday June 21 at 11:00 AM, at The Church of St. Bartholomew, 630 Wayzata Blvd East in Wayzata. Visitation at 10:00 AM. A celebration of her life and luncheon will begin immediately after the Mass at the church. A private family interment will take place at Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville. Mimi thought every child should always have socks or slippers on their feet. If you wish to send a memorial, send children's socks or slippers to Nancy. She will donate them to Interfaith Outreach. David Lee Funeral Home Wayzata 952-473-5577 www.davidleefuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019
