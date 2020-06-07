Bette Jean BLAU
94 yrs, May 25, 1926 to Jun 1, 2020 Peacefully passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 with her family by her side. Preceded in death by husband Raymond W. Blau, Sister Mary Jane Peterson, Doris Thayer and William Kistner. Survived by daughter Diane Blau (Gene Dabrowski), son W. Ray Blau (Susan) and daughter Leslie Leko. Devoted grandmother to Mathew Blau, Katie (Erik Howg) and Nick (Jen) Blau and Andrew and Mitchel Leko. Caring great grandmother to Benjamin, William and Emma Howg and Madison and Megan Blau. She devoted her life to caring and loving her family "all the time". Due to Covid-19, a private family gathering will be held to honor her memory. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Strobeck Johnson 952-938-9020




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
