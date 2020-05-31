Bette Jean Eleanor BEALKA
Age 92 of Stillwater, MN Went to be with her Lord on May 25, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Gene (Taco). Survived by children, Cyndi, Mike (Sandy), Brad (Diana), Kyle; grandchildren, JT (Laura), Hugh, Mikaela, Nash, Bror, Thor; great grandson, Luka; sisters, Marlene (Dick) Proulx, Jule (Tom) Crever; cousin, Roger Torgersen; and many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at 4pm, June 1, 2020 at Bradshaw in Stillwater. Live-streaming available at www.bradshawfuneral.com




Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.
