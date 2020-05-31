Age 92 of Stillwater, MN Went to be with her Lord on May 25, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Gene (Taco). Survived by children, Cyndi, Mike (Sandy), Brad (Diana), Kyle; grandchildren, JT (Laura), Hugh, Mikaela, Nash, Bror, Thor; great grandson, Luka; sisters, Marlene (Dick) Proulx, Jule (Tom) Crever; cousin, Roger Torgersen; and many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at 4pm, June 1, 2020 at Bradshaw in Stillwater. Live-streaming available at www.bradshawfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.