Age 93, of St. Paul, MN Formerly of Hastings Passed away peacefully with family present on November 6, 2020. Preceded in death by sisters, Florence and Lillian; brothers, Stanley and Harry; and husband, Richard. Survived by children: Richard (Dana) of St. Paul, Timothy (Mary Jo) of Pequot Lakes, James (Rita) of Hastings, Jeffrey (Allison) of Savage, Patrick (Jill) of Hinkley, Kathryn (Jay) of Eagan, Michael (Kim) of Hastings and John (Shelly) of Hastings; 16 grandchildren; and 24 great-grand children. Bette was a loving, supportive, adventurous, and joyful presence for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed. Private funeral was celebrated November 12, 2020. Please send any memorial donations to: Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless, 122 W. Franklin Ave., Unit 610, Minneapolis, MN 55404 or Cerenity Senior Care, 514 Humboldt Ave., St. Paul, MN 55107 Attn: Bill. Guestbook and Video Tribute at willwerscheid.com.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
