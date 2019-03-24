|
|
Age 92, died at home with family on March 16, 2019 Bettie was born in New Richmond, WI and was the youngest of three children. Her family moved to St. Paul, MN in 1940. She graduated from Harding High School in 1944. In 1947 she joined U.S. Senator Edward Thye's staff in Washington D.C. and Northfield, MN and continued working for him until 1950. Our family always enjoyed the stories and adventures she modestly recalled from her days "on the Hill." She returned to St. Paul in 1950 and in 1951 she married Paul R. Wild. Bettie and Paul had 4 sons and a daughter. In addition to raising her 5 children, Bettie was involved in numerous organizations and committees during the '60s and '70s. She was also an avid golfer regularly playing (speedily) until she was 90. However most of her last 30+ years involved closely following and attending the various activities of her many grandchildren. Bettie was preceded in death by husband Paul, mother Adella and father George Goodlad, sister Mary Peterson and brother George Goodlad. She is survived by sons Paul (Bill), Robert (Bob), James and Mark and by daughter Mary and numerous grandchildren and great grand children. Bettie was a constant and loving matriarch for our family and will be dearly missed. Memorials preferred to the . A private family memorial is planned.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019