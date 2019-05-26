Home

Services
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Edina Chapel
5000 West 50th Street (at Highway 100)
Edina, MN 55436
(952) 920-3996
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Edina Chapel
5000 West 50th Street (at Highway 100)
Edina, MN 55436
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel at the Church of St. Patrick of Edina
6820 St. Patrick's Lane
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel at the Church of St. Patrick of Edina
6820 St. Patrick's Lane
Betty BISHOP
Betty A. BISHOP Obituary
Age 91, of Edina Passed away on May 17, 2019 She was a remarkable wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Preceded in death by Norm, her husband of 60 years; her son Terry Bishop (Lisa); and her parents and three beloved siblings. Survived by her children Kate Walker (Vince), Dr. Michael Bishop (Patty), Dan Bishop (Kelly), Marianne Shay (Randy), Nancy Polomis (Taylor), and Steve Bishop (Annie); 15 grandchildren; and several dear nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Chicago, Betty moved to Edina in 1967. She was a devoted teacher, longtime Dayton's/ Macy's employee, gifted soprano, and avid bridge player. She entertained those around her with her dry sense of humor and charming wit. Visitation is Friday, May 31, 5-7 p.m., at Washburn-McReavy in Edina (5000 W. 50th St.) and one hour prior to her 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 1, in the Chapel at the Church of St. Patrick of Edina (6820 St. Patrick's Lane). Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Betty with a donation to: Ehlers-Danlos Society (ehlers-danlos. com / 410-670-7577), American Macular Degeneration Foundation (macular.org / 888-622-8527), or N.C. Little Hospice (littlehospice.org / 952-928-9394).
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019
