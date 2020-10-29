Age 88, of St. Paul Passed peacefully on October 27, 2020 Preceded in death by husbands, Richard "Dick" Rousu and Marlyn Esteb; parents; 5 brothers and 1 sister. Survived by loving children, John (Sheila) Rousu, Dennis (Kathy) Rousu, Diane Hendrix, Curt (Sue) Rousu, and Lynne (Dave) Krispin; grandchildren, Jodi, Lindsey, Amy, Johnny, Rick, Michael, Steve, Christine, Joel, Alyssa, Logan, Kayley, and Paul; 9 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and 48 loving nieces & nephews. Visitation from 1-5 PM Sunday, November 1 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B. Private Family Mass at St. Cecilia Catholic Church and interment at Elmhurst Cemetery. A special thank you to the caring staff at Sunrise Senior Living and Allina Hospice Group. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550