Age 90 of Mendota Heights Died peacefully on October 16, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, Paul; daughter, Nancy; and 10 siblings. Survived by children, Joan (Steve) Schoenecker, Kathy Krueger, Julie (Kevin) Kowarsch; grand children, Haley (Mario), Jacob, Josie; great-grandson, Declan; and sister, Teresa Ream. Social member of Degree of Honor, serving Ronald McDonald House and other programs. Her joy was spending time with her family, especially grandchildren and her great-grandchild. Known for organizing social gatherings and her pumpkin bars. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Wednesday, October 23 at ST. PETER'S CATHOLIC CHURCH (1405 Hwy 13, Mendota) with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Burial for Betty and Paul will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019