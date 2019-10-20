Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
For more information about
Betty KRUEGER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. PETER'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
1405 Hwy 13
Mendota, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. PETER'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
1405 Hwy 13
Mendota, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty KRUEGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty A. KRUEGER


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty A. KRUEGER Obituary
Age 90 of Mendota Heights Died peacefully on October 16, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, Paul; daughter, Nancy; and 10 siblings. Survived by children, Joan (Steve) Schoenecker, Kathy Krueger, Julie (Kevin) Kowarsch; grand children, Haley (Mario), Jacob, Josie; great-grandson, Declan; and sister, Teresa Ream. Social member of Degree of Honor, serving Ronald McDonald House and other programs. Her joy was spending time with her family, especially grandchildren and her great-grandchild. Known for organizing social gatherings and her pumpkin bars. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Wednesday, October 23 at ST. PETER'S CATHOLIC CHURCH (1405 Hwy 13, Mendota) with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Burial for Betty and Paul will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Halloran & Murphy
Download Now