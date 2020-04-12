Home

Betty A. LEHMANN

Betty A. LEHMANN Obituary
Age 91 Passed away April 7, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Donald, Sr. Survived by children, Mary Sue Mitchell, Don, Jr. (Candy), and Ron (Jodi); grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Maloney; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special Thanks to the staff and residents of Presbyterian Home of Arden Hills for making mom's final years memorable. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. "SKOL VIKINGS" MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
