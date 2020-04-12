|
Age 91 Passed away April 7, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Donald, Sr. Survived by children, Mary Sue Mitchell, Don, Jr. (Candy), and Ron (Jodi); grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Maloney; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special Thanks to the staff and residents of Presbyterian Home of Arden Hills for making mom's final years memorable. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. "SKOL VIKINGS" MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020