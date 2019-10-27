Home

Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
FIRST CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH
5495 S. Robert Trail
Inver Grove Heights, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
FIRST CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH
5495 S. Robert Trail
Inver Grove Heights, MN
View Map
Betty A. STOHR


1928 - 2019
Betty passed away peacefully with family by her side, on Tuesday October 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill. Betty was born in Hackberry Louisiana, on February 26, 1928, and met and married Bill Stohr in 1946. They were happily married for 69 years. Betty lovingly raised five boys and worked at the Minnesota State Legislature and later 3M. She left her career early to take care of her grandchildren. She was an avid bridge player, excellent cook and baker, and will be forever remembered for the generosity of her love and thoughtful caring she extended to both family and friends, along with the best chocolate chip cookies. Betty is survived by sister, Beverly Migues, five sons, Rick (Virginia), Greg (Michelle), Doug, Robert & Phil (Mary), as well as eight grandchildren, and nine great grand-children. The family thanks Vicki Villelli, Mary Rogers, and Marge Mincke, for the outstanding care that allowed Betty to live independently until her passing. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 29th. at 11:00am, at FIRST CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 5495 S. Robert Trail, Inver Grove Heights, MN. 55077, with a light lunch provided afterwards. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 9:00am– 11:00am, Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
