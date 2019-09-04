|
July 28, 1940-Aug 31, 2019 Age 79. She has been greeted at Heaven's door by son Gregory, father Clarence, mother Sylvia, brothers David and Glenn, and sister Charlotte. Survived by son Blane (Sheridan), daughter Brenda (Andy) Linn, son Brent (Christine), sisters Vivian (Ray) Tengvall, Jayne (Mervin) Munkholm, Gert (Chuck) Fox, 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. She was a lifelong Country Club cashier who loved Elvis, trips to the casino, and playing Bingo and cards. Visitation on Thurs. 9/5 at 9:30am, service at 11:00 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 2855 47th St. E., IGH, MN. Luncheon & "Betty" Bingo to follow. 612-825-2435
