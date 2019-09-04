Home

Bethesda Lutheran Church
2855 47th St E
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Bethesda Lutheran Church
2855 47th St. E
IGH, MN
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethesda Lutheran Church
2855 47th St. E.
IGH, MN
View Map
Resources
Betty A. (Tengvall) TSCHIDA


1940 - 2019
Betty A. (Tengvall) TSCHIDA Obituary
July 28, 1940-Aug 31, 2019 Age 79. She has been greeted at Heaven's door by son Gregory, father Clarence, mother Sylvia, brothers David and Glenn, and sister Charlotte. Survived by son Blane (Sheridan), daughter Brenda (Andy) Linn, son Brent (Christine), sisters Vivian (Ray) Tengvall, Jayne (Mervin) Munkholm, Gert (Chuck) Fox, 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. She was a lifelong Country Club cashier who loved Elvis, trips to the casino, and playing Bingo and cards. Visitation on Thurs. 9/5 at 9:30am, service at 11:00 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 2855 47th St. E., IGH, MN. Luncheon & "Betty" Bingo to follow. 612-825-2435
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 4, 2019
