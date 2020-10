Betty Twigg of Southview Nursing Home passed away peacefully on Oct. 22. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Alma Liepolt, husband Roger, two children Claudia and Edward and brother Arthur. She is survived by four children, Roger, Linda, Joseph and Raymond, fourteen grandchildren and eleven great grand children. Betty will be laid to rest with husband Roger at Fort Snelling.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store