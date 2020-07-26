Passed away July 18, 2020 at Sholom Hospice of natural causes. Born July 5, 1923 in St. Paul, she graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in public health, becoming a registered nurse to achieve her goal of flying for Northwest Orient Airlines as a stewardess. While a "stew", she met Raymond and they married in 1950. Together, they traveled the world and wintering in Port Aransas, Texas was an annual highlight until Ray passed away in 1996. "Crazy Olde Betty" was an avid bridge player, golfer and huge State Fair fan, She was a member of the Minnesota Valley Woman's Club and a longtime volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Guthrie Theatre. A founding member of Emerson Avenue Congregational Church, Betty lived her long life with a generous heart and concern for others. Survived by son Bruce Thayer (Debra); niece Kathy Oppel (Paul Klingbiel); great-nephew Jacob Rains (Julia); daughter Lisa Coon (Bill), and many friends. Graveside service at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, 7601 – 34th Ave. S., Wednesday, July 29, at 1:00 PM. Memorials to Minnesota Public Radio or Second Harvest Heartland. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com