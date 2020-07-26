1/1
Betty Ann THAYER
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away July 18, 2020 at Sholom Hospice of natural causes. Born July 5, 1923 in St. Paul, she graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in public health, becoming a registered nurse to achieve her goal of flying for Northwest Orient Airlines as a stewardess. While a "stew", she met Raymond and they married in 1950. Together, they traveled the world and wintering in Port Aransas, Texas was an annual highlight until Ray passed away in 1996. "Crazy Olde Betty" was an avid bridge player, golfer and huge State Fair fan, She was a member of the Minnesota Valley Woman's Club and a longtime volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Guthrie Theatre. A founding member of Emerson Avenue Congregational Church, Betty lived her long life with a generous heart and concern for others. Survived by son Bruce Thayer (Debra); niece Kathy Oppel (Paul Klingbiel); great-nephew Jacob Rains (Julia); daughter Lisa Coon (Bill), and many friends. Graveside service at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, 7601 – 34th Ave. S., Wednesday, July 29, at 1:00 PM. Memorials to Minnesota Public Radio or Second Harvest Heartland. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel
6527 Portland Avenue
Richfield, MN 55423
(612) 869-3226
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved