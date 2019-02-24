|
Died on February 18, 2019 at Ebenezer Ridges Care Center in Burnsville. Betty was born and raised in Williston, North Dakota. After graduating high school, she moved to St. Paul, Minnesota and began a work career. She was married in 1949 and lived in St. Paul until 1967 when the family moved to New Ulm. She was a full-time mother and homemaker while raising her four children. Following raising her children, she became a ward secretary at Sioux Valley Hospital in New Ulm, Minnesota. She lived in St. Paul, Minnesota for several years prior to her final years of life at Ebenezer Ridges Care Center. She enjoyed many church related activities and genuinely enjoyed interacting with other people. A favorite memory is of Betty imitating her mother by saying "you got to be nice to people" in a heavy Norwegian accent. She was preceded in death by 12 siblings and two sons, William Allen and Michael Dean. She is survived by two children: Richard (Kennewick, Washington) and Nancy (San Diego, California), six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019