Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH
2475 17TH Avenue
North St. Paul, MN
Age 92 Of White Bear Lake Has gone to be with Jesus on May 2, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Donald, 3 sisters, 3 brothers and 3 grandsons. Survived by children Cynthia Houser, Deb (Tim) Mayer, Tim (Leanna), Pat (Jerry) Hinz, Barb (John) Arnold, Andrea (Scott) Spanovich; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister Luanne Tollefson, brothers Arthur (Maxine) and William (Elvina) Schmugge. Funeral service Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2475 17TH Avenue, North St. Paul. Visitation one hour before service at church. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials preferred to Christ Lutheran School, St. Croix Lutheran Academy, Wisconsin Lutheran College or donors choice. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
