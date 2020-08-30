1/
Betty E. JORGENSEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 93, of St. Paul Went to be with her Lord August 26, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Albert and Janna Peterson. Survived by husband of 62 years Vernon "Bud"; son, Bob; daughter, Barb (Jeff) Dixon; grandsons, Joey, Sam and Luke Dixon. Betty was a 1949 graduate of St. Olaf College. She was an employee of Macalester College and Southwest Area Meals among others. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Lyngblomsten Care Center. Memorial Service to be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Saint Paul
536 Snelling Avenue N.
Saint Paul, MN 55104
(651) 646-2844
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved