Age 93, of St. Paul Went to be with her Lord August 26, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Albert and Janna Peterson. Survived by husband of 62 years Vernon "Bud"; son, Bob; daughter, Barb (Jeff) Dixon; grandsons, Joey, Sam and Luke Dixon. Betty was a 1949 graduate of St. Olaf College. She was an employee of Macalester College and Southwest Area Meals among others. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Lyngblomsten Care Center. Memorial Service to be held at a later date.