Age 77, of Afton, MN Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Loving wife, mother, and grandma. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her. Preceded in death, by her parents, Loren and Florence Aufderhar; and husband, James. Survived by daughters, Michele (Brenton Lee) Swearington and Kimberly (Kurt) Syverson; grand children, Nathaniel, Alex and Briana; brothers, Eugene (Mary Anne) and Robert (June) Aufderhar. A celebration of life ceremony will be held Sunday, July 28th at 2:00pm at the Wulff Funeral Home - Woodbury (2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury MN). Visitation one hour prior at the funeral home. In memory of Betty, please wear blue the day of service. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019