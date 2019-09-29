Home

Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Age 95, of Woodbury Went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ September 10, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Preceded in death by husband & love of her life, Victor J Hubal Jr.; infant son, Todd Hubal; and half-siblings, Everett Bailey, Lois Short and Dick Bodene. Survived by children, James (Joanne), Richard (fiancée, Rita Weaver), Robert, Heather (Stephen) Ruggero; many grandchildren and great-grand children; sister-in-law, Lucille Burke; cousin, Roger Larson; nieces and nephews; and friends and neighbors. A Payer Warrior, she was filled with a love for the Lord at an early age. Gifted with a musical voice, she shared her talent at various churches around St Paul. An employee of the St Paul Pioneer Press. She owned/operated "The Weed Factory" floral business with friend Donna Furey which blessed homes, businesses and events with personalized floral beauty, for decades. Artist, family cheerleader and friend loved by many. Special thanks to everyone who helped Betty beautifully cross the finish line, you all were "Her little darlings" and you all made ALL the difference. Reflections Gathering at 1:00pm on October 19th at Grace Baptist Church (12721 75th St N, Stillwater, MN 55082). WULFF 651 738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
