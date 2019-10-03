Home

Christ Episcopal Church
7305 Afton Rd
Woodbury, MN 55125
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
7305 Afton Road
Woodbury, MN
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
7305 Afton Road
Woodbury, MN
Betty Elmina BARRETT


1923 - 2019
Age 96 Died at her home in St. Paul on September 29, 2019. Betty was born May 24, 1923 in St. Paul, MN to George T. Barrett and Helena Marie Poucher Barrett. Betty worked as a cost accountant for Ecolab in St. Paul until her retirement in 1985. She enjoyed traveling in her retirement and she was a gift to family and all the friends she made in her loving journey through life. Memorial service 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church 7305 Afton Road, Woodbury, MN. Visitation at the church at 10 AM with lunch following the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 3, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.