Age 96 Died at her home in St. Paul on September 29, 2019. Betty was born May 24, 1923 in St. Paul, MN to George T. Barrett and Helena Marie Poucher Barrett. Betty worked as a cost accountant for Ecolab in St. Paul until her retirement in 1985. She enjoyed traveling in her retirement and she was a gift to family and all the friends she made in her loving journey through life. Memorial service 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church 7305 Afton Road, Woodbury, MN. Visitation at the church at 10 AM with lunch following the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 3, 2019