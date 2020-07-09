Passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 at the age of 91 Longtime resident of Lake Elmo. Preceded in death by husband, William "Bill", daughter, Nancy and sister, Verna Bloom. Survived by sisters, Jean Schad and Adeline Wold; children, Bob (Donna), Dean (Sherrie), Brian (Kay), and Mark (Beth); 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Betty was born and raised in Osceola, WI. She then moved to Stillwater where she began her teaching career, including teaching in a one room country school, Jackman School, later became a substitute teacher in the Stillwater School District # 834. She married in 1950 and moved to the family farm in Lake Elmo. She was active in Lake Elmo VFW and St. Lucas Community Church. Service 11:00AM Saturday, July 11th at ST. LUCAS COMMUNITY CHURCH, 1195 Manning Ave N., Lake Elmo. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment following service at St. Lucas Community Church Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Lucas Community Church. 651-439-5511