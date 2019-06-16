|
Age 88 of Shoreview Died peacefully surrounded by the love of her family and friends on June 13, 2019. She is preceded in death by husband, Ron; daughter Connie Cook and granddaughter, Jenny Baker. She is survived by children, Sherry (Orv) Baker, Ron Bentley, Cindy (Dave) Smith, and Jerry (Ingrid) Bentley; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grand-children. A celebration of Betty's life will be in the form of a gathering for family and friends from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, June 19th at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL Funeral Home, 515 Hwy 96 W., Shoreview.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019