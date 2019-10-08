Home

Faith United Methodist Church
710 8th St
Farmington, MN 55024
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
Farmington, MN
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
Farmington, MN
Betty J. BETZOLD Obituary
Age 93, of Farmington Passed away on Wednesday Oct. 2 Survived by children, Jeanie Saltmarsh of Georgetown TX, Joyce (Harold) Swedin of Lakeville MN, Jody (Roger) Olson of Hammond WI, Glenn (Melissa) Betzold of Farmington MN; 6 grandchildren; and 3 great-grand children. Preceded in death by husband, Dale Betzold; parents, Edward and Etta McNamara; sister, Marlys Cook; son-in-law, Dale Saltmarsh; and grandson, Cody Olson. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Faith United Methodist Church in Farmington at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to Faith United Methodist or Minnesota Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 8, 2019
