|
|
Age 93, of Farmington Passed away on Wednesday Oct. 2 Survived by children, Jeanie Saltmarsh of Georgetown TX, Joyce (Harold) Swedin of Lakeville MN, Jody (Roger) Olson of Hammond WI, Glenn (Melissa) Betzold of Farmington MN; 6 grandchildren; and 3 great-grand children. Preceded in death by husband, Dale Betzold; parents, Edward and Etta McNamara; sister, Marlys Cook; son-in-law, Dale Saltmarsh; and grandson, Cody Olson. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Faith United Methodist Church in Farmington at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to Faith United Methodist or Minnesota Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 8, 2019