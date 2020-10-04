Our beloved matriarch, age 77, on September 28, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Carl and Ida; brothers Albert, Dean and twin brothers in infancy; brother-in-law Lloyd; and sister-in-law Helen. Survived by husband of 59 years, Bill; children Rob (Mary), Randy (Jeanette), Tim (Dawn), Brenda (Ken), Wendy (Rob), Angie (Tim), and Jamie; grandchildren Bob, Meghan, Missy, Richard, Ryan, Tabi, Kimmy, Melanie, Kyrstin, Amy, Emily, Joe, Miranda, Sara, Sabrina, Nick, and Rachel; 12 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; sisters Lois and Elsie (Richard); brother Gene; and sisters-in-law Fern and Ruth; in-laws Dan (Pam), Bob (Cindy), and Sue (Charlie). A celebration of life will be held at a later date.









