Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Betty J. GABLER

Betty J. GABLER Obituary
Age 85 of Stillwater Went home to the Lord on May 4, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Peter; parents Almond and Ruth; and sister Dorothy Larson. Survived by children Michael (Mary), Debra (Mark) Levitt, Lori Damkaer, Steven (Pauline), Thomas (Maria Elena); 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grand-children; siblings Donna Larson, Susan (Merv) Weidner, June; and many more family and friends. Betty loved her family and friends, and was very active in her church. She was a caretaker to many, and will be dearly missed. Memorial Service 4PM Thursday, May 9 at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, with visitation one hour prior. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on May 7, 2019
