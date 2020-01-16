Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SHEPHERD OF THE HILLS LUTHERAN CHURCH
3920 N. Victoria St.
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
SHEPHERD OF THE HILLS LUTHERAN CHURCH
3920 N. Victoria St.
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Age 93 - Of Shoreview Passed away peacefully January 13, 2020 Preceded in death by loving husband of 62 years, Don. Survived by daughter, Jane (David) Brown; grandchildren, Emily (Casey) Zylla and Justin Brown; great-grandchildren, Whitney and Owen. Memorial service 11:00 AM Saturday, January 18 at SHEPHERD OF THE HILLS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3920 N. Victoria St., Shoreview. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM Saturday. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 16, 2020
