Age 93 - Of Shoreview Passed away peacefully January 13, 2020 Preceded in death by loving husband of 62 years, Don. Survived by daughter, Jane (David) Brown; grandchildren, Emily (Casey) Zylla and Justin Brown; great-grandchildren, Whitney and Owen. Memorial service 11:00 AM Saturday, January 18 at SHEPHERD OF THE HILLS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3920 N. Victoria St., Shoreview. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM Saturday. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 16, 2020