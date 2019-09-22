Home

Betty J. (Gessner) HENRICKSON

Age 95, of Richfield, MN Born and raised in Penn, ND. Preceded in death by loving husband, Andor. Survived by sons, John (Robbi), David (Nancy) and Kent (Bev); grandchildren, Chris (Jamie), Jennifer Edwards, Jessica Jimoh and Ted (Allison); great-grandchildren, Andrew & Allie, Kyliah & Zaria Jimoh, Telli Edwards; numerous relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held 11:00AM on Monday (Sept. 30) with visitation 1 hour prior at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 7625 Chicago Avenue in Richfield. Interment Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to House of Prayer Lutheran Church Foundation. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019
