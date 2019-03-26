Home

St Luke Lutheran Church
1807 Field Ave
St Paul, MN 55116
Age 88, of St. Paul Passed peacefully on March 25, 2019 She enjoyed traveling with her companion Carl. Preceded in death by parents, Hjalmer Nelson and Thea Jensen; siblings, Howard, Donald, Arlene, and Gladys. Survived by nieces and newphews, Janis, Wendie, Howard Jr., Douglass, Diane, Dave, and Vicki. A special thank you to Rakhma Homes for their loving care. Funeral Thursday 11:00 AM March 28 at ST. LUKE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Luke Lutheran Church.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
