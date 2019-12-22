Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty STAPF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. STAPF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. STAPF Obituary
Age 83, of Cottage Grove Passed away on December 19, 2019 She is preceded in death by her husband, David and brother, Harry. Betty is survived by her children, Mike (Michele) and Julie Stapf; grandchildren, Scott (Cara) and Kerry Stapf; 1 great-grandchild, Elanor; sister, Margaret Stewart; Betty's extended Scottish family, Betty (Gavin) Farmer, Steve Stewart, Kenneth Stewart, Thomas Stewart; special friends, Ila Anderson, Marie Schmitz, Kris Frank, Shirley Lilliencrantz, and other numerous significant people in Betty's life. Funeral Service will be 11 AM, Monday, December 23, 2019 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 8100 Belden Blvd, Cottage Grove, MN 55016 with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be at Acacia Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -