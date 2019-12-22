|
Age 83, of Cottage Grove Passed away on December 19, 2019 She is preceded in death by her husband, David and brother, Harry. Betty is survived by her children, Mike (Michele) and Julie Stapf; grandchildren, Scott (Cara) and Kerry Stapf; 1 great-grandchild, Elanor; sister, Margaret Stewart; Betty's extended Scottish family, Betty (Gavin) Farmer, Steve Stewart, Kenneth Stewart, Thomas Stewart; special friends, Ila Anderson, Marie Schmitz, Kris Frank, Shirley Lilliencrantz, and other numerous significant people in Betty's life. Funeral Service will be 11 AM, Monday, December 23, 2019 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 8100 Belden Blvd, Cottage Grove, MN 55016 with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be at Acacia Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019