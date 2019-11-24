|
1941 — 2019 Born in Mankato, Minnesota on August 3, 1941 to Eleanor and Clifford Zeyen. She attended public elementary school in North Mankato and graduated from Mankato (West) High School in 1959. She attended Mankato State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and a minor in Spanish in 1963. She taught 8 years in California's San Gabriel Valley. In 1971 she returned to Minnesota to teach at Shakopee, and taught first grade there for 30 years. In 2001 Betty took a much-deserved retirement. She was a kind, thoughtful and highly organized teaching professional, and an inspiration and mentor to many young teachers. She put a great emphasis on reading. Her students always had books in their hands. Betty chose a life of service to her students, her profession and her family. In retirement Betty helped aging relatives, and enjoyed life with her many friends. She never forgot a memorable event in anyone's life, and would send cards and notes of congratulations and encouragement. She is survived by her brother, Richard J. Zeyen and a niece and nephew, Lisa K. Severson and Terry J. Severson. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 9 at 9:30 a.m., at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Apple Valley. In lieu of flowers a gift in Betty's name may be sent to: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley, MN 55124.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019