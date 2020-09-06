1/1
Betty "Cope" JAHNKE
Age 97, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 29, 2020 in her Oak Meadows senior living apartment. Betty was a devoted mother and wife, beloved grandma and great-grandma, loving sister and sister-in-law, adoring aunt and a loyal friend. She was an incredible hostess, she remembered everyone's birthdays and had a huge and generous heart. She will be very missed. Preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Esther Copeland, her husband, Robert, her brother Frank Copeland, brother-in-law John Bloomquist and her nephew Randy Bloomquist. Survived by her daughter Debbie Veit (Paul) and son Rob; her loving grandsons Eric Berg (Abby), Brian Berg (Becky), Paul Veit (Jenny) and Michael Veit (Jean); her two great grandchildren; sister Margaret Bloomquist; niece, nephew, loving relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 9th at 1:00pm at Roselawn Cemetery, 803 Larpenteur Ave., Roseville, MN.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
