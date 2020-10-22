1/
Betty Jane (Bets) SEIDL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 80 of Hastings Died on Monday (her birthday), October 19, 2020 at United Hospital in St. Paul. She is survived by her husband, Jack Seidl; sister, Marilyn Demma; children, Laurie (John) Lange, Lisa Kruse (Jay), John (Erika) Hauschildt; six grandchildren; step-children, Jack (Bibi) Seidl, Jodi Seidl; three step-grandchildren; also many relatives and friends that loved her very much. She is preceded in death by her mother and father George and Dorothy Steiner, her brother George Steiner, and grandchildren Emmerson and Ella Hauschildt. A visitation will be held from 1-3pm Saturday, October 24th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave, Inver Grove Heights. Due to COVID restrictions the memorial service held at 3pm will be limited to a small number of immediate family and close friends. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved