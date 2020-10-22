Age 80 of Hastings Died on Monday (her birthday), October 19, 2020 at United Hospital in St. Paul. She is survived by her husband, Jack Seidl; sister, Marilyn Demma; children, Laurie (John) Lange, Lisa Kruse (Jay), John (Erika) Hauschildt; six grandchildren; step-children, Jack (Bibi) Seidl, Jodi Seidl; three step-grandchildren; also many relatives and friends that loved her very much. She is preceded in death by her mother and father George and Dorothy Steiner, her brother George Steiner, and grandchildren Emmerson and Ella Hauschildt. A visitation will be held from 1-3pm Saturday, October 24th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave, Inver Grove Heights. Due to COVID restrictions the memorial service held at 3pm will be limited to a small number of immediate family and close friends. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com