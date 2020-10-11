1/1
Betty Jane (Johnson) ST. GERMAIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 86 of Woodbury Passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020 from complications following a fall. She will be dearly missed. Preceded in death by parents Thure Arthur and Edna Johnson, husband Richard, sister Mildred & brother-in-law Melvin McMorrow and niece Karen & nephew Michael McMorrow. Survived by loving children Patricia (Jerome) Gilligan, Colleen (Rodney) Nelson, David (Duy Tran) St. Germain & Sandra (Jon) Bengtson; cherished grandchildren Peter, Michael (Meghan), Patrick & Thomas Gilligan, Peter & Andrew Nelson, Laura (Matt) Capelle, Jonathan (Alyssa) St. Germain, August & Olivia Bengtson; precious great grandson Anders Capelle; sister Lorraine (Del) Leaf and many other family members & friends. Betty was born & raised in St. Paul & graduated from John Marshall High School. Betty & Richard were childhood sweethearts & were happily married for nearly 60 years. Betty was proud of her Scandinavian heritage & loved all things Swedish. She was a wonderful & loving mother and her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren & great grandson. Due to Covid-19 recommendations, a private graveside service will be held with immediate family. Memorials preferred to donor's choice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved