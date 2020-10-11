Age 86 of Woodbury Passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020 from complications following a fall. She will be dearly missed. Preceded in death by parents Thure Arthur and Edna Johnson, husband Richard, sister Mildred & brother-in-law Melvin McMorrow and niece Karen & nephew Michael McMorrow. Survived by loving children Patricia (Jerome) Gilligan, Colleen (Rodney) Nelson, David (Duy Tran) St. Germain & Sandra (Jon) Bengtson; cherished grandchildren Peter, Michael (Meghan), Patrick & Thomas Gilligan, Peter & Andrew Nelson, Laura (Matt) Capelle, Jonathan (Alyssa) St. Germain, August & Olivia Bengtson; precious great grandson Anders Capelle; sister Lorraine (Del) Leaf and many other family members & friends. Betty was born & raised in St. Paul & graduated from John Marshall High School. Betty & Richard were childhood sweethearts & were happily married for nearly 60 years. Betty was proud of her Scandinavian heritage & loved all things Swedish. She was a wonderful & loving mother and her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren & great grandson. Due to Covid-19 recommendations, a private graveside service will be held with immediate family. Memorials preferred to donor's choice.