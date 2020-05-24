Age 91 Of Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota Betty Walquist, age 91 of Marine on St. Croix, was born Elizabeth Jane Schmitt on January 26, 1929 and died May 7, 2020. Betty grew up in Buckman, Minnesota where her father managed the local creamery. She moved to St. Paul after high school and worked at Minnesota Federal prior to her marriage to Bob Walquist in 1955. Betty happily spent the rest of her life in Marine on St. Croix. She was a full-time mother and bookkeeper for the family business until retirement, after which Bob and Betty became enthusiastic travelers and loved to discover off-the-beaten-track attractions during their numerous road trips around the US. When not traveling, Betty loved most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great-grand children, with whom she shared her favorite hobbies – baking, gardening, history, and knitting. For many years, she volunteered in the local community with the Stone House Museum, Marine Civic Club, and Taylor's Falls Historical Society. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Betty was preceded in death by her husband Robert Walquist; parents, Reuben and Elizabeth Schmitt, brother James Schmitt, and sister Mary Ann Morrill. Survived by daughters Nancy Miller (Win) and Mary Walquist; grand children Ann Cashner (Andrew), Amanda Reynolds (Chad), and Robert Miller (Sarah); great-grandchildren Ben and Joy Cashner and Dylan and Kierian Reynolds; sister Joyce Schirmers, and many nieces and nephews. Betty was buried on May 12th at Oakland Cemetery in Marine on St. Croix. A memorial service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church in Marine at a future date. Memorials to the Marine Community Library are preferred.