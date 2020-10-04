Age 60 Died peacefully at home in Shoreview, MN on September 20, 2020. For 35 years until her retirement she made a difference at the St. Paul campus of the University of Minnesota as an administrative assistant. Betty was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018 and chose to not seek any treatment. She lived her last two years at peace and with joy, and because of her strong Christian faith was fearless in facing death. Memorials may be sent to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, N6450 530th St., Beldenville, WI 54003.









