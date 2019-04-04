Home

Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH
749 6th Avenue South @ 8th Street
South St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH
749 6th avenue South @ 8th Street.
South Saint Paul, MN
Betty Jean PICKAR


Betty Jean PICKAR Obituary
On April 1, 2019 Of South St. Paul Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, April 9th 11:00 a.m. at HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 749 6th Avenue South @ 8th Street, South St. Paul. Visitation Monday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Kandt & Tetrick Funeral Home, 140 8th Avenue North, SSP. And Visitation Tuesday 10:00 - 11:00 am at the CHURCH. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Holy Trinity Church or IGH Good Samaritan Care Center. Complete notice Sunday.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 4, 2019
