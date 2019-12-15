|
|
Age 94 Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019. Preceded in death by parents George and Ellen Bibbey; husband Al; sister Lois; brother Jerry; Daughter Elizabeth; son Dave, grandson Chad; great grandson Benjamin; and special friends Alda and Scoop. Betty is survived by her children Christine (Mark) Thury, Earl (Kathy), Malynn Stranger, Nancy Gunderson, Mark, Heidi (Scott) Clemens and Jeffrey; 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; best friends Pat Rohr and Betty Bates; in-laws Vern and Toodie Schultz, and Dick and Mary Jeanson; favorite caregivers; and Caroline from The Estates at Greeley. Memorial Services will be at 11AM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, MN. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 18, from 4-7 PM at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Rd E, White Bear Lake, MN and 1 hr prior to service at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church or to . www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019