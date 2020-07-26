1/1
Betty K. DAVIES
Age 92 Passed away peacefully July 24, 2020, after a brief struggle with dementia. Reunited with her loving husband, Walter J Davies, after many years apart. Survived by daughters, Cindy (Dale) Severson, Nancy (Brian) Elliott and Sheryl (Dick) Dentinger. Seven grandchildren Kirsten, Beth, Brianna, Stephanie, Keith , Benjamin and Julie. Great grandchildren Callan, Rhees, Russell, Maddy and Ruby. Betty spent most of her life as a resident of Roseville and was an active member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church. She loved to sing and spent many hours doing just that in her church choir and local singing groups. She volunteered at many places in the community including Meals on Wheels and The Minnesota Historical Society. Betty had an endearing personality and always had a smile for everyone! Above all, she was a devoted mother and grandmother, whose love for her family was unmatched. Due to covid concerns, a private family memorial service is planned. Arrangements – The Cremation Society of Minnesota.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 26, 2020
Cindy and Family. The love of a Mother can never be replaced, but the memories created can last a lifetime. May you find yourself surrounded by prayers, love and Memories
Lyn Brandt
Classmate
July 26, 2020
Betty is dearly loved by everyone who knew her. She deeply cared about her family and friends. While a child in Saint Paul, Minnesota, I normally only saw her during the Christmas season, but I have such great memories of that time, while in her presence.
Betty’s beautiful spirit lives on in her children and grandchildren.
Lauren Mary Davies
Family
July 25, 2020
Our love and sympathy to Cindy and Dale. Charlie and Sue
Friend
