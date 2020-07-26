Age 92 Passed away peacefully July 24, 2020, after a brief struggle with dementia. Reunited with her loving husband, Walter J Davies, after many years apart. Survived by daughters, Cindy (Dale) Severson, Nancy (Brian) Elliott and Sheryl (Dick) Dentinger. Seven grandchildren Kirsten, Beth, Brianna, Stephanie, Keith , Benjamin and Julie. Great grandchildren Callan, Rhees, Russell, Maddy and Ruby. Betty spent most of her life as a resident of Roseville and was an active member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church. She loved to sing and spent many hours doing just that in her church choir and local singing groups. She volunteered at many places in the community including Meals on Wheels and The Minnesota Historical Society. Betty had an endearing personality and always had a smile for everyone! Above all, she was a devoted mother and grandmother, whose love for her family was unmatched. Due to covid concerns, a private family memorial service is planned. Arrangements – The Cremation Society of Minnesota.









