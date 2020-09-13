1/1
Betty KREUSER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 92. Born Elizabeth Jo King. Died peacefully with family present on September 4, 2020. Survived by husband of 70 years, Milton "Sonny" Kreuser; children Rozanne (Jerel) Turner, Sara (Randy) Nelson, Joe (Tara) Kreuser; grand children Jonathan Turner, David (Susan) Turner, Rose (Patrick) Shannon, Michelle (Logan) Hartwig, Allison (Jonathan) Meyers, Olaf (Kyla) Nelson, Justis Hirsch Kreuser; sister in law and friend Norma King; sister Joanne (Ed) Becker; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by daughter Sherri Kreuser; parents Helen (Duggan) and Harold Joseph King; brother Gary King; nine brothers and sisters. Family is grateful for the many years of love and caregiving by niece Cindy Weber. Memorial donations to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Eagan, MN or other as donor chooses. Mass of Christian Burial and interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery are pending due to Covid 19 pandemic. 651-454-9488





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved