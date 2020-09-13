Betty KREUSER

Age 92. Born Elizabeth Jo King. Died peacefully with family present on September 4, 2020. Survived by husband of 70 years, Milton "Sonny" Kreuser; children Rozanne (Jerel) Turner, Sara (Randy) Nelson, Joe (Tara) Kreuser; grand children Jonathan Turner, David (Susan) Turner, Rose (Patrick) Shannon, Michelle (Logan) Hartwig, Allison (Jonathan) Meyers, Olaf (Kyla) Nelson, Justis Hirsch Kreuser; sister in law and friend Norma King; sister Joanne (Ed) Becker; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by daughter Sherri Kreuser; parents Helen (Duggan) and Harold Joseph King; brother Gary King; nine brothers and sisters. Family is grateful for the many years of love and caregiving by niece Cindy Weber. Memorial donations to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Eagan, MN or other as donor chooses. Mass of Christian Burial and interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery are pending due to Covid 19 pandemic. 651-454-9488