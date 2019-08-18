|
Of Roseville, formerly of St. Paul. Passed away August 10, 2019 after a sudden and brief illness. Preceded in death by husband, Edwin E. Rademacher, infant son, Donald S., parents Charles and Helena (Wisch) Schultz. Betty Lou was born March 6, 1931 and raised in St. Paul, living in the same home since she was 8 years old, until she moved in 2011 to Applewood Point in Roseville. Retired from Dayton's downtown St. Paul where she worked in men's fragrances for over 30 years. Having been widowed for nearly 42 years, she was fiercely independent, strong, loving and caring. Betty is survived by her son David (Cheryl), grandchildren Eric (Crystal) and Carrie, great-grandchildren Lily, Alexander and Aiden, many nieces and nephews, and many friends. The family thanks the caring staff at United Hospital ICU Neuro Unit and at J.A. Wedum Residential Hospice in Brooklyn Park. Private family services have been held. Interment will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling. Memorials are preferred to J.A. Wedum Residential Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019