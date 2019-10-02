Home

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
4030 Pilot Knob Rd
Eagan), MN
Age 85, of Eagan Joined the love of her life, her husband, Earl, on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Betty was a kind, gentle person, who was loved by many people. Preceded in death by husband, Earl. Survived by children, Jerry (Denise), James (Melanie), Patrick (Paula), Theresa (Jeff) Foley, and Cheryl (Joe) Jeske; 13 grand children; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister, JoAnn Gangi. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church (4030 Pilot Knob Rd., Eagan) with visitation one hour prior. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 2, 2019
