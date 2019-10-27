Home

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
436 Roy St. N
St. Paul,, MN
Betty Lou (Breckenridge) KOICH

Betty Lou (Breckenridge) KOICH Obituary
Age 91 of Mankato, MN Passed away peacefully with family on October 23, 2019. Born and raised in Midway St. Paul. She retired from Minnesota Dairymen in 1991 after 30 years of service. She was a devout and active parishioner at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in the Midway. Betty was devoted to her family and loved spending time at the lake with her children and grandchildren. When not at the lake or church she spent her leisure time knitting, crocheting and working her jigsaw puzzles. Betty was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Mary Breckenridge; husband Alex Koich; brothers Robert and William Breckenridge. She leaves behind her sons Breck (Lisa) Johnson; Brad Johnson; Bart (Gwen) Johnson; 9 grandchildren and 14 great grand-children. A service for Betty will be held Saturday, November 2nd, 5pm at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 436 Roy St. N., St. Paul, MN. with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to: Bethlehem Lutheran Church or AFA, Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
