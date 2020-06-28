Age 92 of Roseville MN Passed away at her daughter's home on June 13, 2020 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by loving husband Robert and granddaughter Jessica. Survived by children Denton (Maureen Messer), Kent (fiancée Tami Blackburn), Lori (Marc) Maillefer, Tom (Cindy), and Sarah (Doug) Hage. Grandchildren Bryan & Max Messer; Heather Beville, Andrew, Robert & Jamie Peterson; Laura Waits, Bridget, Claire, Peter & Luke Maillefer; Anna, Daniel, & Evie Hage. 10 great-grand children; 1 great greatgranddaughter. She was ninth in a family of 10 children, and her five sisters were her best friends. She loved music and had a beautiful alto voice. She sang in the Calvary Baptist Church choir for 50 years, and took a memorable trip to Ukraine with that group. She will be remembered for her generous hospitality, amazing cooking, selfless service to many and her deep devotion to her family. We will all miss her great sense of humor. She loved her family well. Family celebration of life in July. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Olive Branch Outreach (olivebranch outreach.org) or Presbyterian Homes Foundation, to honor the employees who gave Betty such loving care at the Arbor Memory Care.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.