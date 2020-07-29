Age 73 of Saint Paul Quilter Extraordinaire Betty worked for the Minnesota DNR for 44 years. Preceded in death by parents, George & Louise; and sister, Ann Jungbauer. Survived by brothers, Tom (Barbara) and Dick (Katherine); brother-in-law, George Jungbauer; nieces & nephews, Susan (Richard) Kohn, Gregory Herold, Ashley (Joe) Herold, Rick (Ken) Herold, Michael (Christy) Jungbauer, and Jaime (Matt) Lange. Special Thank You to cousin & caregiver, Mary Robins. Visitation 5pm, followed by Funeral Service at 6:30pm on Friday, July 31 at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St (Hwy 61), St. Paul. Interment at Pleasant Prairie Cemetery, Osceola, WI.