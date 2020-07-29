1/1
Betty Louise HEROLD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 73 of Saint Paul Quilter Extraordinaire Betty worked for the Minnesota DNR for 44 years. Preceded in death by parents, George & Louise; and sister, Ann Jungbauer. Survived by brothers, Tom (Barbara) and Dick (Katherine); brother-in-law, George Jungbauer; nieces & nephews, Susan (Richard) Kohn, Gregory Herold, Ashley (Joe) Herold, Rick (Ken) Herold, Michael (Christy) Jungbauer, and Jaime (Matt) Lange. Special Thank You to cousin & caregiver, Mary Robins. Visitation 5pm, followed by Funeral Service at 6:30pm on Friday, July 31 at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St (Hwy 61), St. Paul. Interment at Pleasant Prairie Cemetery, Osceola, WI.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
05:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral service
06:30 PM
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved