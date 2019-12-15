Home

Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
1925 — 2019 Of St. Paul Betty lived 94 fulfilling years as a mother, sister, grandmother, wife and friend. She loved family get togethers, laughing, bingo, card games, crafting and organizing activities for her friends. Her passion for butterflies and their habitat gave her great pleasure in raising and releasing them back into nature. She is survived by children, Jerry (Guisella), Barbara Marson, Michelle (Gary) Moravec, David (Zarela); sister, Gloria Arndt; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Memorial service 4 PM Friday, December 27 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B. Visitation to follow until 7 PM Friday 12/27. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
