Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511

Betty (Nelson) RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty (Nelson) RIEMENSCHNEIDER Obituary
Age 94 of Oak Park Heights Passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Harold. She is survived by her sons, Jim (Mary), Steve (Jane); grandchildren, Jamie (Melanie), Shelley (Jesse), Nathan (Tracy), Andrew (Jaisa); and 8 great-grandchildren. Betty's family would like to extend their thanks to the excellent caregivers at Oak Park Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice. Memorial service will be 11 AM Monday, March 23 at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd. Stillwater, with visitation one hour before. Luncheon to follow. Memorials to donor's choice preferred. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -