Age 94 of Oak Park Heights Passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Harold. She is survived by her sons, Jim (Mary), Steve (Jane); grandchildren, Jamie (Melanie), Shelley (Jesse), Nathan (Tracy), Andrew (Jaisa); and 8 great-grandchildren. Betty's family would like to extend their thanks to the excellent caregivers at Oak Park Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice. Memorial service will be 11 AM Monday, March 23 at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd. Stillwater, with visitation one hour before. Luncheon to follow. Memorials to donor's choice preferred. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020