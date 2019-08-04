Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Jeromes Catholic Church
380 Roselawn Ave
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Jeromes Catholic Church
380 Roselawn Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty ROSSBACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty ROSSBACH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty ROSSBACH Obituary
3/11/1929 - 8/2/2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Preceded in death by husband Rocky. Survived by children Tom (Teri), Teri Mayette, Genevieve (Leonard) Kleiter, Pat (LeAnn), Ron and Rose and sister Marcella Henschell. 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grand children, many family and friends. Betty enjoyed knitting, baking bread, traveling, doing volunteer work and spending time with family and friends. Visitation Thursday, August 8th from 2-5 p.m. at St. Jeromes Catholic Church with Mass immediately following 380 Roselawn Ave. Memorials preferred to donors choice. Cremation Society of MN 651-779-0404
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.