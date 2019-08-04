|
3/11/1929 - 8/2/2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Preceded in death by husband Rocky. Survived by children Tom (Teri), Teri Mayette, Genevieve (Leonard) Kleiter, Pat (LeAnn), Ron and Rose and sister Marcella Henschell. 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grand children, many family and friends. Betty enjoyed knitting, baking bread, traveling, doing volunteer work and spending time with family and friends. Visitation Thursday, August 8th from 2-5 p.m. at St. Jeromes Catholic Church with Mass immediately following 380 Roselawn Ave. Memorials preferred to donors choice. Cremation Society of MN 651-779-0404
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019