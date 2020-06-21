Betty SCHULTZ
1930 - 2020
Born April 22, 1930 in Chicago Illinois. Passed away at age 90 on May 20, 2020 after a 25+ year fight against Alzheimer's disease. Married to Clarence W. Schultz in 1950. She was a long-time East St. Paul resident, moving there from Illinois in 1965 after Clarence became a 3M employee. Betty enjoyed gardening, golfing, bowling, reading, bird watching, being a member of the St. Paul curling club and her volunteer work at Eastern Heights Lutheran Church. Young children and dogs also brought a smile. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Charles) Leach, Gayle (Gary) Dummer, Nancy Schultz & Susan Schultz; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Peter Glass. Preceded in death by her husband, Clarence (2014); parents, Perdita & George Glass; and granddaughter, Courtney. Her family is appreciative of the loving care Betty received the past three years at Arthur's Senior Care in Shoreview, along with the dedication of her long-term loving companions Terri, John and Robyn who added joy and quality to her past several years. Memorials preferred to the St. Paul Public Library or Eastern Heights Lutheran Church. Private family service will be held at the end of June. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
6517761555
